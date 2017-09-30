OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACHV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.16

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 17,175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

The stock’s market capitalization is $22.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, formerly OncoGenex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. The Company’s segment is dedicated to the development and commercialization of cancer therapies, with operations located in Canada and the United States.

