On Deck Capital (ONDK) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.06

News articles about On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. On Deck Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.2272430102488 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

On Deck Capital (NYSE ONDK) traded down 1.68% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,658 shares. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $341.53 million.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post ($0.02) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised On Deck Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

In other news, CRO Andrea Gellert sold 25,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $116,179.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 154,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

