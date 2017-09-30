Old National Bancorp (ONB) Holdings Maintained by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider John R. Kamin sold 5,531 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $91,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) opened at 18.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.08. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold – neutral” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

