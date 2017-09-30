Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 54.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE OXY) opened at 64.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.18 and a beta of 0.66. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,369.23%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $615,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,213.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $64.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/occidental-petroleum-corporation-oxy-shares-sold-by-veritable-l-p.html.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.