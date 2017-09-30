Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,450 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation were worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 3,198.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,991,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,737,692,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,249,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $586,034,000 after buying an additional 1,672,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 119.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,372,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,058,000 after buying an additional 1,292,162 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 18.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,569,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,184,000 after buying an additional 1,152,152 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 179.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,765,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,709,000 after buying an additional 1,134,445 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $58.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum Corporation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) opened at 64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $75.60.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s payout ratio is 2,369.23%.

WARNING: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/occidental-petroleum-corporation-oxy-shares-bought-by-global-financial-private-capital-llc.html.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $615,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.