Oakworth Capital Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised United Parcel Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

In other news, EVP Alan Gershenhorn sold 17,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $2,019,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Barber sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $394,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) opened at 120.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $120.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.18% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post $6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

