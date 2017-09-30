NutriSystem Inc (NTRI) CFO Michael P. Monahan Sells 11,335 Shares

NutriSystem Inc (NASDAQ:NTRI) CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 11,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $623,765.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,992.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NutriSystem Inc (NTRI) traded up 2.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,011 shares. NutriSystem Inc has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.15.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $194.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc will post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRI. Craig Hallum set a $80.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sidoti raised NutriSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NutriSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NutriSystem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NutriSystem by 73.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,794,000 after acquiring an additional 552,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the second quarter worth about $1,823,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem in the first quarter worth about $2,220,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc is a provider of weight management products and services, including nutritionally balanced weight loss programs, multi-day kits available at retail locations and digital tools to support weight loss. The Company’s program customers purchase monthly food packages containing four-week meal plan consisting supply of breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks and flex meal plan recipes, which they supplement with fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy.

