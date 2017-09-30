Nustar GP Holdings (NSH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nustar GP Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.1798712543824 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nustar GP Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nustar GP Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nustar GP Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nustar GP Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE NSH) opened at 22.00 on Friday. Nustar GP Holdings has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Nustar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Nustar GP Holdings had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 176.62%. Analysts predict that Nustar GP Holdings will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey bought 38,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $825,909.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,731,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,386,230.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Greehey bought 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $869,646.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,762,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,798,931.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 173,086 shares of company stock worth $3,715,871. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Nustar GP Holdings Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

