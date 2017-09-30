Numis Securities Ltd reissued their add rating on shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 776 ($10.44) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 675 ($9.08) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Monday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.68) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on UNITE Group plc from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 695 ($9.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 745.20 ($10.02).

Get UNITE Group plc alerts:

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) opened at 687.50 on Tuesday. UNITE Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 541.57 and a 1-year high of GBX 699.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 653.57. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.54 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates “Add” Rating for UNITE Group plc (UTG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/numis-securities-ltd-reiterates-add-rating-for-unite-group-plc-utg.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

UNITE Group plc Company Profile

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 50,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 28 of England and Scotland’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.