Numeric Investors LLC Purchases 1,046,539 Shares of Kemet Corporation (KEM)

Numeric Investors LLC lifted its position in Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) by 1,622.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,539 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC owned 2.33% of Kemet Corporation worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kemet Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemet Corporation alerts:

Kemet Corporation (NYSE KEM) opened at 21.13 on Friday. Kemet Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 3.55.

Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kemet Corporation had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kemet Corporation will post $1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kemet Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kemet Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.25 target price on shares of Kemet Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kemet Corporation in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kemet Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/numeric-investors-llc-purchases-1046539-shares-of-kemet-corporation-kem.html.

In other Kemet Corporation news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $566,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,263.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank G. Brandenberg sold 11,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $266,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,859 shares of company stock worth $1,598,660. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Kemet Corporation Company Profile

KEMET Corporation (KEMET) is a manufacturer of passive electronic components. The Company operates in two segments: Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. The Solid Capacitors segment primarily produces tantalum, aluminum, polymer and ceramic capacitors. Solid Capacitors also produces tantalum powder used in the production of tantalum capacitors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemet Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemet Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemet Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.