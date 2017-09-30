NRG Yield, Inc. (NYLD) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Yield were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Yield by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Yield by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Yield, Inc. (NYSE:NYLD) opened at 19.30 on Friday. NRG Yield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 2.56.

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NRG Yield had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Yield, Inc. will post $0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from NRG Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. NRG Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.89%.

NYLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut NRG Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG cut NRG Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NRG Yield in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About NRG Yield

NRG Yield, Inc serves as the primary vehicle, through which NRG Energy, Inc owns, operates and acquires contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States.

