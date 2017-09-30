NOW Inc. (DNOW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) opened at 13.81 on Friday. NOW has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The company’s market cap is $1.49 billion.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). NOW had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOW will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NOW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NOW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NOW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in NOW by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc (NOW) is a global distributor to the oil and gas and industrial markets. The Company operates under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Its segments include the United States, Canada and International. As of December 31, 2016, its segments, the United States, Canada and International, had over 200, 55 and 35 locations, respectively.

