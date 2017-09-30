NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NBY. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE NBY) opened at 4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $70.42 million. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. Analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops products for the eye care market. The Company focuses on commercializing prescription Avenova for managing hygiene of the eyelids and lashes in the United States. Avenova is an eye care product formulated with a form of hypochlorous acid called Neutrox.

