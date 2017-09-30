Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) Position Maintained by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank maintained its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 200.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $77,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $535,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,283.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $879,666. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) opened at 64.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.42. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

