NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4233890569915 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) traded down 1.46% on Friday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,227 shares. The stock’s market cap is $707.88 million. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter. NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 18.57%.

About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a European focused commercial real estate company with primary office properties in cities within Germany, the United Kingdom and France. Its objective is to provide its stockholders with stable and recurring cash flow supplemented by capital growth over time.

