Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Company (The) makes up approximately 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Company (The) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Company (The) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG raised their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $53.00 target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on Coca-Cola Company (The) from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Company (The) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (KO) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.01. 10,082,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.71. Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.90 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.17%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 7,700 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $354,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,677.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 24,156 shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,111,417.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,874,246. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/northstar-group-inc-has-2-46-million-holdings-in-coca-cola-company-the-ko.html.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.