Northern Trust Corp Sells 110,430 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Hanesbrands worth $91,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,962,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $767,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,050,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $533,848,000 after purchasing an additional 174,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hanesbrands by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,936,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,214,000 after purchasing an additional 332,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,130,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,359,000 after purchasing an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, CFO Richard D. Moss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $481,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Evans sold 43,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $1,005,525.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,314 shares in the company, valued at $24,485,358.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,704 shares of company stock worth $1,737,713. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr lowered Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.36 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) opened at 24.64 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 64.80% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

