Northern Trust Corp Purchases 121,043 Shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (AOS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Smith (A.O.) Corporation worth $85,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith (NYSE AOS) opened at 59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.49. Smith has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.33 million. Smith (A.O.) Corporation had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 60,000 shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $3,241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,988,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Smith (A.O.) Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Smith (A.O.) Corporation Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

