Northcoast Research Weighs in on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.99. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE FDS) opened at 180.11 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $150.95 and a 12 month high of $183.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.26 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 55.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $990,485.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 705,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,784,929.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Philip A. Hadley sold 38,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $6,379,867.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 666,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,191,712.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,784 shares of company stock valued at $31,456,615. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

