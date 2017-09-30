Northcoast Research Reiterates Neutral Rating for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Northcoast Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited’s FY2019 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation set a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $97.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nomura set a $70.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signet Jewelers Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE SIG) opened at 66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.99. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers Limited had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post $7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 3,088.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,758 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,106,000 after acquiring an additional 927,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,295,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,768,000 after acquiring an additional 821,914 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,871,000 after acquiring an additional 638,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,960,000 after acquiring an additional 434,562 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers Limited

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

