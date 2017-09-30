Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 9,400 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of EMCOR Group worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EME shares. BidaskClub lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) opened at 69.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post $3.53 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

