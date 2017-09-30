Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 5,426 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. BidaskClub raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) opened at 73.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.11.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $279.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

