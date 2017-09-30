Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 153,415 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2,183.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 146.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $539,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Quanta Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,114.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $597,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) opened at 37.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $38.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.21%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

