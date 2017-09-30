Noble Energy’s (NBL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in a research report released on Friday morning.

NBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of Noble Energy (NBL) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,803 shares. The company’s market cap is $13.39 billion. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $42.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Noble Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,184,801 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,561,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,933,217 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,101,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,231,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $912,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Noble Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,225,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $770,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the second quarter worth about $499,364,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

