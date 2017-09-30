Nippon Life Insurance Co. Sells 396 Shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Nippon Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,997,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,512,158,000 after purchasing an additional 918,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1,912.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,823,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,892,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,044 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $435,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,066 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation by 28.8% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $272,525,000 after purchasing an additional 312,272 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 225.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.36. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $226.34.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. FedEx Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nippon-life-insurance-co-sells-396-shares-of-fedex-corporation-fdx.html.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.