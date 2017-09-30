Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $9,809,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 896,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,569,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nippon-life-global-investors-americas-inc-decreases-holdings-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee.html.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,485 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $4,467,881.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Ketchum sold 2,900 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,385 shares of company stock worth $9,314,382. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 146.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.9825 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.