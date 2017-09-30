Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 72,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 138,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 809,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market weight” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 646,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $51,835,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,344,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,265,471.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock worth $785,676,492 in the last 90 days. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 78.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.99.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $123.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

