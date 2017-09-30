Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Wells Fargo & by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Wells Fargo & by 14.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,322,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 171,920 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Investors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a research report on Saturday. Nomura increased their price target on Wells Fargo & from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wells Fargo & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.07 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nexus-investment-management-inc-buys-3000-shares-of-wells-fargo-company-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 1.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,872,334 shares. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

Wells Fargo & (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo &’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo &’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

About Wells Fargo &

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.