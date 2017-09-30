NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners LP is engages in acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The company owns interests in wind and solar projects primarily in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. NextEra Energy Partners LP, formerly known as NextEra Energy, is based in Juno Beach, Florida. “

Get NextEra Energy Partners LP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Williams Capital started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Vetr raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners, from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.37 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) traded up 0.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 95,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.26. NextEra Energy Partners, has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

NextEra Energy Partners, (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners, had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nextera-energy-partners-lp-nep-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.23 per share, for a total transaction of $191,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Hickson acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.51 per share, with a total value of $50,638.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,297.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RiverPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners,

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.