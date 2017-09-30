NextDecade Corp. (NEXT) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about NextDecade Corp. (NASDAQ:NEXT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NextDecade Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9561520684512 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NextDecade Corp. (NASDAQ NEXT) opened at 10.09 on Friday. NextDecade Corp. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company’s market cap is $1.07 billion.

About NextDecade Corp.

NextDecade Corporation, formerly Harmony Merger Corp., is a development and management company. The Company is engaged in developing of land-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects and associated pipelines in the integrated gas industry in the State of Texas. The Company is focused on providing solutions for LNG across the full value chain.

