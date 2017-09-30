NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NXEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NXEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nexeo Solutions, Inc. distributes chemicals and plastics products. The company’s line of business consists of Chemicals, Plastics and Environmental Services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXEO. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NEXEO SOLUTIONS from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NXEO) opened at 7.30 on Tuesday. NEXEO SOLUTIONS has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $651.25 million and a P/E ratio of 58.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.

In other NEXEO SOLUTIONS news, major shareholder Select Fund Ii L.P. Fpa purchased 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $133,331.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Park West Asset Management Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $16,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 807,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,958 and sold 2,017,796 shares valued at $16,450,488. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 227,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 497.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 266,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NEXEO SOLUTIONS

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

