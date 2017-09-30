New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Albany International Corporation (AIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.19% of Albany International Corporation worth $20,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International Corporation by 71.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corporation by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $921,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corporation (AIN) opened at 57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. Albany International Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.57 million during the quarter. Albany International Corporation had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post $1.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Albany International Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Albany International Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Albany International Corporation Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

