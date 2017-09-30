New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Marathon Oil Corporation worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 448,060 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Marathon Oil Corporation by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Oil Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) opened at 13.56 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $11.52 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Marathon Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Marathon Oil Corporation had a negative net margin of 140.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Marathon Oil Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Corporation will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Marathon Oil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.55%.

Marathon Oil Corporation Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

