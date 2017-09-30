New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. New Senior Investment Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1298765678483 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) opened at 9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The stock’s market cap is $751.65 million. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -288.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

