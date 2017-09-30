Needham & Company LLC Boosts Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Price Target to $20.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMPH. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at 17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $825.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post $0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,229.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 270,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

