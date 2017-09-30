Nationwide Fund Advisors Purchases 20,372 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,372 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.39% of United Community Banks worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 20,108.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,111,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,237,000 after purchasing an additional 451,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after purchasing an additional 152,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,255,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,076,000 after purchasing an additional 276,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) opened at 28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.87. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.49 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Robert A. Edwards sold 11,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $300,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,319.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. FIG Partners upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

