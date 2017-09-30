Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $7.95 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Sterling Bancorp worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,336,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,579 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 732,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $7.95 Million Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nationwide-fund-advisors-has-7-95-million-stake-in-sterling-bancorp-stl.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) opened at 24.65 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.85 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 28.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Burt Steinberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,994.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,176.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.