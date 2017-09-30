National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/national-fuel-gas-company-nfg-shares-bought-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Fuel Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE NFG) opened at 56.61 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.98.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $348.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.86 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post $3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 51.71%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.