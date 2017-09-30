National CineMedia (NCMI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News headlines about National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National CineMedia earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2191725152099 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 657,863 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia will post $0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 283.87%.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

