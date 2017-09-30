Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,530 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Nasdaq worth $89,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,831.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,546,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,493 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,982,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,178,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,778 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,332,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,749,000 after acquiring an additional 707,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 569,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,685,000 after acquiring an additional 553,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

In other news, insider Edward S. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $1,115,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,106.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $231,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,100. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) opened at 77.57 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.30 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post $4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

