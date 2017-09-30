NantHealth (NH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about NantHealth (NYSE:NH) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NantHealth earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7828455800061 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NH. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Get NantHealth Inc alerts:

NantHealth (NH) traded down 7.42% on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 186,549 shares. NantHealth has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The firm’s market capitalization is $502.42 million.

NantHealth (NYSE:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 83.97% and a negative net margin of 267.11%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. NantHealth’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “NantHealth (NH) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/nanthealth-nh-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds.html.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.