N+1 Singer Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Synairgen plc (SNG)

N+1 Singer reiterated their under review rating on shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Synairgen plc in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Synairgen plc alerts:

Synairgen plc (SNG) opened at 11.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 10.28 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.16. Synairgen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 36.00.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/n1-singer-reaffirms-under-review-rating-for-synairgen-plc-sng.html.

About Synairgen plc

Synairgen plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the drug discovery and development of therapies for respiratory diseases, particularly in the areas, including severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Company uses its human biology BioBank platform to discover and develop therapies for respiratory disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Synairgen plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synairgen plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.