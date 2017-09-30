Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Insider Nigel A. Vinecombe Sells 14,699 Shares of Stock

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 14,699 shares of Multi-Color Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,206,640.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,225.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ LABL) traded up 0.06% on Friday, reaching $81.95. 68,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Multi-Color Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.47 million. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Multi-Color Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

LABL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Multi-Color Corporation in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

