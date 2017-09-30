Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Chairman Nigel A. Vinecombe Sells 10,765 Shares of Stock

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) Chairman Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 10,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $883,591.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,682.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ LABL) traded up 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 68,209 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.83. Multi-Color Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.47 million. Multi-Color Corporation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Multi-Color Corporation will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Multi-Color Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Multi-Color Corporation by 5.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 100.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 125,662.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Multi-Color Corporation by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LABL. BidaskClub lowered Multi-Color Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Multi-Color Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Multi-Color Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Multi-Color Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Multi-Color Corporation (Multi-Color) is engaged in label solutions business, supporting brands, including producers of home and personal care, wine and spirit, food and beverage, healthcare and specialty consumer products. The Company serves international brand owners in North, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and China and Southeast Asia with a range of label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Glue-Applied (Cut and Stack), In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer.

