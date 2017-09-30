M&T Bank Corp Sells 3 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,372.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS AG lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

In other news, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $4,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,825,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 80,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $7,569,097.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,579 shares of company stock valued at $18,756,983. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) opened at 98.50 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.47 and a 12-month high of $99.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post $5.37 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

