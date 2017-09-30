M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,715 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter worth about $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

In related news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $33,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) opened at 33.17 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

