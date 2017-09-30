Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. The Company sells its products in North America to auto parts retail and traditional warehouse chains and to automobile manufacturers for both their aftermarket programs and their warranty replacement programs. It recycles materials, including metal from the used cores and corrugated packaging. The Company carries over a huge stock keeping units (SKUs) for automotive parts that are sold under its customers’ recognized private label brand names and its Quality-Built, Pure Energy, Xtreme, Reliance and other brand names. It sells its products to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada. Motorcar is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MPAA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) traded up 0.79% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. 98,746 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 75.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc is a manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications.

