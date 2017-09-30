Morgan Stanley Increases ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Price Target to $51.00

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SERV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) traded down 1.12% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 1,280,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceMaster Global Holdings will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James T. Lucke sold 9,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $403,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gillette sold 1,142,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $48,667,279.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,337,296.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,225,655 shares of company stock worth $52,344,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings in the second quarter worth approximately $568,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 31,635.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,779 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceMaster Global Holdings in the first quarter worth $93,086,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ServiceMaster Global Holdings in the first quarter worth $93,086,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,196,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,084 shares during the period.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

