Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Stake Maintained by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,908 shares of the software maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Monotype Imaging Holdings worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 8.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in the second quarter worth about $421,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 23.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger J. Heinen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $477,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Monotype Imaging Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) opened at 19.25 on Friday. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $763.40 million, a PE ratio of 663.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Monotype Imaging Holdings had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Monotype Imaging Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.50%.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and licensing of technologies and fonts. The Company empowers expression and engagement for creatives, designers, engineers and marketers. It organizes its business operations into two areas: creative professionals and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

