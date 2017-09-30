Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 361 ($4.85).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MONY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 375 ($5.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON MONY) opened at 318.00 on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 258.90 and a 52-week high of GBX 364.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 321.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.73. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Matthew Price purchased 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £25,033.60 ($33,665.41).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC provides online services, through its brands, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and TravelSupermarket. The Company’s segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Its Money segment offers customers the ability to search for and compare products, including credit cards, accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance.

